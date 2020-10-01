Artsakh fighting against international terrorism – Armenia PM

Finally, our diplomacy won a great victory, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

“The international community clearly stated that the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem is fighting against Artsakh and Armenia with the help of mercenary terrorists,” Pashinyan noted.

“Thus, the Artsakh frontline becomes a the frontline of the civilization. Artsakh is fighting against international terrorism, the targets of which are not separated by geopolitical borders,” he continued.

He said this terrorism equally threatens the United States and Iran, Russia and France.

“Therefore, Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian people are fighting for global security,” the Prime Minister concluded.