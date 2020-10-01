Armenians rally in Riga amid Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh

About 100 people gathered for a march in the center of Riga on Tuesday, calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, LETA agency reported.

Participants gathered for the event near the khachkar (cross-stone) monument. They then marched to the Azerbaijani embassy, ​​chanting that the Armenian people do not want war.

Later, the participants of the march headed for the Turkish embassy, ​​where they called on Turkey not to help Azerbaijan in the war.

People held posters calling for an end to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The organizers of the event repeatedly urged the protesters to observe peace and keep social distancing.

The event was organized by the association “Latvian Armenian Cultural Center”.