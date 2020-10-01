Economics
Armenians rally in Riga amid Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh
About 100 people gathered for a march in the center of Riga on Tuesday, calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, LETA agency reported.
Participants gathered for the event near the khachkar (cross-stone) monument. They then marched to the Azerbaijani embassy, chanting that the Armenian people do not want war.
Later, the participants of the march headed for the Turkish embassy, where they called on Turkey not to help Azerbaijan in the war.
People held posters calling for an end to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The organizers of the event repeatedly urged the protesters to observe peace and keep social distancing.
The event was organized by the association “Latvian Armenian Cultural Center”.