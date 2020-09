UN Security Council calls for hostilities in Karabakh to end ‘immediately’

The United Nations Security Council expressed concern on Tuesday about clashes over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh that threaten spiral into all-out war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Reuters reports.

After a closed-door discussion on the issue by the 15-member council, they “expressed concern over reports of large scale military actions along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone” and “strongly condemn the use of force.”

“Security Council members voiced support for the call by the Secretary General on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay,” the council said in a statement.

The meting was held at the request of Estonia, a permanent member of the Council.