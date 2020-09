Rally in Paris in support of Artsakh

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in front of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Paris on Tuesday, September 29, freelance journalist Jean Eckian informs.

Several lawmakers offered speeches to affirm their support to Artsakh in the presence of the President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle M. Guy Teissier.

The participants of the rally demanded to end this conflict. For them Artsakh is a model of democracy and has belonged to Armenia for centuries.