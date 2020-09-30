Rally in Cyprus in support of Armenia

A march in support of Armenia, amid the ongoing active conflict with Azerbaijan, was held in Nicosia on Wednesday, in front of the American, Russian and French embassies, Cyprus Mail reports.

House President Demetris Syllouris expressed his support for Armenia in the conflict and condemned the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan “backed by Turkey.”

“We support every action that will contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and that will help the peace process in the region,” the statement said.