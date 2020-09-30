France will play its role: Macron tells Armenia and Armenians

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday condemned what he called Turkey’s “reckless and dangerous” statements backing Azerbaijan amid ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, France24 reports.

Ankara said on Tuesday it was “fully ready to help Azerbaijan recover Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“I have noted Turkey’s political statements which I think are reckless and dangerous,” Macron told reporters in Latvia’s capital Riga during a visit to the Baltic EU state.

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron: "La #France demeure extrêmement préoccupée des messages guerriers que la #Turquie a eus ses dernières heures décomplexant l'#Azerbaïdjan dans ce qui serait une reconquête du #HautKarabakh, et ça nous n'accepterons pas."Էմանուել Մակրոն "… Ֆրանսիան ծայրահեղորեն մտահոգված է վերջին ժամերի ընթացքում Թուրքիայի հնչեցրած ռազմատենչ հայտարարությունների առնչությամբ, որոնք ազատում են Ադրբեջանի կապանքները Լեռնային Ղարաբաղը վերանվաճելու նկրտումներում, և սա մենք թույլ չենք տալու":"Je redis clairement à l'Arménie et aux Arméniens; la France sera dans son rôle, et nous serons vigilants là aussi, au respect des familles, du peuple, de la souveraineté, nous n'accepterons aucun message d'escalade.""… Ես հստակ կերպով վերստին խոսքս ուղղում եմ Հայաստանին և հայերին։ Ֆրանսիան հավատարիմ է մնալու իր դերին, և մենք զգոն ենք լինելու ընտանիքների, ժողովրդի, ինքնիշխանության հարգմանը։ Մենք չենք հանդուրժելու սրացման որևէ ուղերձ"։"Il a été établi que les tirs venaient de l'Azerbaïdjan. J'ai demandé à ce que cette attaque cesse et a condamné très clairement ces mesures qui me semblaient disproportionnées. Chacun doit revenir au calme et au cessez-le-feu. J'ai des pensées aux familles des victimes.""… Արձանագրված է, որ կրակոցներն Ադրբեջանի կողմից են եղել։ Ես պահանջել եմ, որպեսզի այդ հարձակումը դադարի և խստագույնս հստակ կերպով դատապարտել եմ այդ գործողությունները, որոնք ըստ ինձ անհամաչափ են։ Յուրաքանչյուրը պետք է վերադառնա հանդարտեցման և հրադադարի։ Զորակցում եմ զոհերի ընտանիքներին։" Gepostet von Ambassade d'Arménie en France / ՀՀ դեսպանություն Ֆրանսիայում am Mittwoch, 30. September 2020

“France remains extremely concerned about the bellicose comments that Turkey made in the last hours, which essentially remove any inhibitions from Azerbaijan in what would be a reconquest of northern Karabakh. That we will not accept,” he added.

He also appeared to voice support for Yerevan: “I say again clearly to Armenia and Armenians; France will play its role, and we will be vigilant there too, to respect families, people, sovereignty, we will not tolerate any message of escalation.”

“It has been established that the fire was coming from Azerbaijan. I demanded that this attack stop and very clearly condemned these actions, which seemed disproportionate to me. Everyone must return to calmness and a ceasefire. My thoughts have thoughts are with the families of the victims,” Macron said.

But Macron also said it was too soon to speak of a regional conflict.

He said he would discuss the tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening and US President Donald Trump on Thursday before reporting on the situation to the European Council of EU leaders.