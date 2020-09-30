Kim Kardashian keeps educating followers on ongoing Azerbaijani offensive

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian continues to educate her social media followers on what’s happening in Armenia.

What is happening in Armenia 🇦🇲 #Arstakh #ArstakhStrong #Armenia Gepostet von Kim Kardashian West am Dienstag, 29. September 2020

Kim Kardashian earlier called to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, cut off US military aid to the country.

Kardashian urged her followers to call on White House and Congress to condemn Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh.

“We need international observers to investigate and call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and tragedy,” she noted.

“Call upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all US military aid to Azerbaijan being used against Armenians and warn Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters to Baku,” she said.