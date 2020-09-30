European Court satisfies Armenia’s request for interim measure

The European Court of Human Rights has decided to satisfy the application of the Armenian government to apply interim measures, Armenia’s Representative before the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan informs.

The ECHR calls upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from taking any measures, in particular military actions, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population.

On 29 September the #ECHR decided to apply the interim measures under Rule 39, calling upon both #Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from taking measures, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population. — Yeghishe K. (@YeghisheK) September 29, 2020

The Court calls upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to comply with their engagements under the Convention, notably in respect of Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment) of the Convention and to report urgently on undertaken measures

ECHR has asked both Contracting Parties (Armenia and Azerbaijan) to inform the ECHR, as soon as possible, of measures taken to comply with their conventional obligations.

On September 28 The Court received a request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Azerbaijan, in which the Armenian Government requested the Court to indicate to the Azerbaijani Government “to cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh; to stop indiscriminate attacks; to stop targeting civilian population, civilian objects and settlements.”