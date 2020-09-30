Azerbaijan’s losses include Smerch, Uragan, TOS 1 rocket launchers

The Azerbaijani side has lost Smerch, Uragan salvo grenade launchers, dozens of other artillery and anti-tank means in the northern direction of the line of the front line, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

The losses included a TOS 1 rocket launcher, eleven tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, six armored personnel carriers.

During the day, hostilities having continuing in all directions of the front line. The Defense Army vanguard units continue to deliver devastating blows to the enemy.