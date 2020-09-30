Artsakh has never been captured, and will not be captured, President Arayik Harutyunyan told a press conference today.
Related Articles
Artsakh confirms the death of 23 servicemen
September 30, 2020, 22:18
Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem calls on President Rivlin to stop delivery of Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan
September 30, 2020, 21:55
Russia urges to prevent the involvement of Syrian mercenaries in the Karabakh conflict
September 30, 2020, 21:32
The BBC publishes interview with Syrian mercenary in Azerbaijan
September 30, 2020, 20:30
Capturing of an Azerbaijani combat position
September 30, 2020, 19:25
Azerbaijan hands over the air command of its offensive against Artsakh to Turkey
September 30, 2020, 19:12
Check AlsoClose
-
For the Armenians of Karabakh, it is a matter of life and death – AmbassadorSeptember 30, 2020, 18:54