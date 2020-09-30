PoliticsTopVideo

Artsakh has never been captured, and will not be captured – President

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 30, 2020, 22:24
Artsakh has never been captured, and will not be captured, President Arayik Harutyunyan told a press conference today.

