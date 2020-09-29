No casualties after bus in Armenia’s Vardenis hit by Azerbaijani drone

No casualties were registered after a civilian bus in Armenia’s Vardenis burned in Azerbaijani drone attack, Governor of Gegharkunik Province Gnel Sanosyan informs.

“There are no victims or wounded in Vardenis as a result of our literate actions correct concentration,” the Governor.

Մերոնց գրագետ աշխատանքի և ճիշտ կողմնորոշվելու արդյունքում Վարդենիսում զոհեր և վիրավորներ չկան։#ՀԱՂԹԵԼՈՒԵՆՔ Gepostet von Գնել Սանոսյան/Gnel Sanosyan am Dienstag, 29. September 2020

The Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had opened fire on the Vardenis military unit of the Armenian Armed Forces, and used air force in the direction of the military positions.

This action of the enemy was preceded by the misinformation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia had allegedly fired rockets from the Vardenis region on the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry denied the reports, calling it misinformation aimed at paving the way for expanding the geography of military actions.