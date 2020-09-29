PoliticsTop

Losses of the Azerbaijani air force in pictures

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 29, 2020, 01:50
The Artsakh Defense Ministry has published images of the Azerbaijani UAvs and copters downed by the Armenian side.

AAs of September 28, 21:00 the Armenian forces hit 49 UAVs, four helicopters, 80 units of armored vehicles, one jet, 82 vehicles.

