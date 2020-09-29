Fighting on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact continues with various intensity

Fights along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact continues with various intensity, accompanied by artillery preparations by the Azerbaijani side, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

As of now, the Armenian divisions have pushed back the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces in several directions of the line of contact, taken counter measures in separate parts, inflicting huge losses on the adversary both in the manpower and the military equipment.

In particular, early in the morning a group of adversary’s attacking armored equipment was destroyed․