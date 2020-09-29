Destruction of Azerbaijani posts and armored vehicles (video)

Zinuzh Media has released footage showing the destruction of Azerbaijani posts and armored vehicles.

Fights along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact continues with various intensity, accompanied by artillery preparations by the Azerbaijani side.

Ադրբեջանական հենակետերի և զրահատեխնիկայի ոչնչացումDestruction of Azerbaijani posts and armored fighiting vehiclesУничтожение азербайджанских опорных пунктов и бронетехники Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Montag, 28. September 2020

As of now, the Armenian divisions have pushed back the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces in several directions of the line of contact, taken counter measures in separate parts, inflicting huge losses on the adversary both in the manpower and the military equipment.

In particular, early in the morning a group of adversary’s attacking armored equipment was destroyed․