Civilian settlements in Artsakh come under Azerbaijani shelling (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 29, 2020, 01:05
The house of Navasardyan family has come under shelling by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Now they are safe in shelter.

Some families are in shelter because Azerbaijan is shelling the civilians

Նավասարդյանների տունը հրետակոծվել է հակառակորդի կողմից, ուստի նրանք այժմ թաքստոցում են:The house of Navasardyan family has undergone shelling by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Now they are safe in shelter.Дом семьи Навасардян был обстрелян Вооруженными силами Азербайджана. Теперь они в безопасности в убежище.#AzerbaijaniAgression#NKpeace#ArtsakhStrong#WarInKarabakh

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Montag, 28. September 2020
