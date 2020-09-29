Civilian settlements in Artsakh come under Azerbaijani shelling (video)

The house of Navasardyan family has come under shelling by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Now they are safe in shelter.

The house of Navasardyan family has undergone shelling by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Now they are safe in shelter.