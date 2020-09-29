Azerbaijani Orbiter 1K UAV downed by Armenian forces

An Azerbaijani Orbiter 1K UAV has been downed by the Armenian Armed Forces, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

Ադրբեջանական Orbiter 1K ԱԹՍ-ի խոցումըAzerbaijani Orbiter 1K UAV downed by our Armed Forces Азербайджанский БПЛА Orbiter 1K сбит нашими вооруженными силами