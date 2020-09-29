Azerbaijan employs TOS, Smerch and other heavy systems

Early in the morning of September 29, the Azerbaijani side resumed a large-scale offensive along nearly the entire defensive line of the Artsakh Defense Army, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.
In particular, TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems are employed in some directions during offensive operations.
“The use of TOS, Smerch and other large-caliber systems changes the philosophy and the scale of military operations, elevating them to the new level of escalation ladder,” the Spokesperson said.
In this regard the Ministry of Defense warns that Armenian Armed Forces are compelled to use pieces of equipment and munitions designed to target wide areas.
These assets are intended for large and indiscriminate destruction of manpower, and static and mobile property alike.
At this point units of the Defense Army are confidently repelling all attempts of enemy attacks, causing heavy losses to equipment and manpower.