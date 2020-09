Artsakh confirms the death of 26 more troops

The Artsakh Defense Army has confirmed the death of 26 more soldiers in the ongoing hostilities with Azerbaijan.

Ashot Armen Ghaltakhchyan, born in 2001

Yuri Karen Hovsepyan, born in 2000

Ashot Meyva Avanesyan, born in 2000

Samvel Sargis Amiryan, born in 1996

Vanush Vahram Harutyunyan, born 2000

Eric Tigran Hovsepyan, born 2002

Narek Samvel Sargsyan, born in 2001

Zhora Karen Gorgyan, born in 2001

Arsen Sargsis Sargsyan, born in 2001

Khachatryan Arman Armeni, born 2001

Samvel Norayr Harutyunyan, born in 2000

Vahagn Vardan Takhmazyan, born in 2001

Hovhannes Zohrab Chobanyan, born in 2002

Tigran Meruzhan Hakobyan, born in 2000

Grigor Rashid Manucharyan, born in 2002

Tigran Manvel Zoroyan, born in 2002

Eric Arthur Khachatryan, born in 2002

Hakob Benik Zargaryan, born in 2002

Sosik Garik Ghazaryan, born in 2002

Ashot Avetik Karamyan, born in 2002

Irina Lavrent Musayelyan, born in 1979

Avag Grisha Melikyan, born in 1978

Andranik Gevorg Movsisyan, born 1987

Vahagn Ashot Sargsyan, born 1975

Dmitry Sergey Ispiryan, born 1987

Volunteer Robert Armen Petrosyan, born in 1992

The Defense Army had earlier confirmed 58 losses in manpower.