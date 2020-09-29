Armenian PM talks to UN chief, points to destabilizing presence of Turkey in Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the latter’s initiative.

The Prime Minister briefed the Secretary General on the situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border and stressed the fact that the war had been unleashed by Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that in contrast to the escalations of previous years, this one is characterized by a very active, biased position of Turkey and a direct destabilizing presence in the Azerbaijani actions.

The UN Secretary General expressed deep concern over the current situation and developments, stressing the need to resume the peace process within the OSCE Minsk Group.