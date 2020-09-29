Armenian GM Levon Aronian calls for donations amid ongoing Azerbaijani assault

GM Levon Aronian calls on friends to make donations for amid ongoing Azerbaijani offensive against the Arsakh Republic and Armenia.

“Dear friends, as you probably know Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are under assault by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Many of my friends are going to defend our borders and support our troops in order to protect our people and our motherland. Any help can be essential for my country now. I ask you to join our campaign and support our nation by donating to the funds mentioned below. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Aeronian said in a Facebook post.

For transfers in AMD

ՀՀ կենտրոնական բանկ

ՀՀ. ք Երևան, Վ.Սարգսյանի 6, 0010

հ/հ 103003240159 (AMD)

«Հայաստան» համահայկական հիմնադրամ

For transfers in EURO

Correspondent bank:

Commerzbank, Frankfurt

SWIFT code: COBADEFF

Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 400886424101 EUR

Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia

SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22

Beneficiary: Acc. 103003249150

All-Armenian Fund

For transfers in USD

Correspondent Bank:

JPM Chase Bank N.A., New York

SWIFT code: CHASUS33

Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 001-1-010782

Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia

SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22

Beneficiary: Acc. 103003241157

All-Armenian Fund

For transfers in RUB

Банк получателя

Межгосударственный Банк, Москва

БИК 044525362

К/с 30101810800000000362 в ОПЕРЫ Московского ГТУ Банка России

Получатель

К/с 30111810400000000002

Центральный Банк Республики Армения

ИНН 9909106378

КПП 774487001

Назначение платежа

Расчетный счет: 103003248152

Общеармянский фонд