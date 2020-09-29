Armenian GM Levon Aronian calls for donations amid ongoing Azerbaijani assault

GM Levon Aronian calls on friends to make donations for amid ongoing Azerbaijani offensive against the Arsakh Republic and Armenia.
“Dear friends, as you probably know Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are under assault by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Many of my friends are going to defend our borders and support our troops in order to protect our people and our motherland. Any help can be essential for my country now. I ask you to join our campaign and support our nation by donating to the funds mentioned below. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Aeronian said in a Facebook post.
For transfers in AMD
ՀՀ կենտրոնական բանկ
ՀՀ. ք Երևան, Վ.Սարգսյանի 6, 0010
հ/հ 103003240159 (AMD)
«Հայաստան» համահայկական հիմնադրամ
For transfers in EURO
Correspondent bank:
Commerzbank, Frankfurt
SWIFT code: COBADEFF
Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 400886424101 EUR
Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia
SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22
Beneficiary: Acc. 103003249150
All-Armenian Fund
For transfers in USD
Correspondent Bank:
JPM Chase Bank N.A., New York
SWIFT code: CHASUS33
Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 001-1-010782
Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia
SWIFT (BIC) code: CBRAAM22
Beneficiary: Acc. 103003241157
All-Armenian Fund
For transfers in RUB
Банк получателя
Межгосударственный Банк, Москва
БИК 044525362
К/с 30101810800000000362 в ОПЕРЫ Московского ГТУ Банка России
Получатель
К/с 30111810400000000002
Центральный Банк Республики Армения
ИНН 9909106378
КПП 774487001
Назначение платежа
Расчетный счет: 103003248152
Общеармянский фонд