Armenian forces destroy 49 Azerbaijani UAVs, 4 copters, 80 units of armored vehicles, 1 jet and more

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has published the list of Azerbaijani weapons destroyed by Armenian forces.

As of September 28, 21:00 the Armenian forces hit 49 UAVs, four helicopters, 80 units of armored vehicles, one jet, 82 vehicles.