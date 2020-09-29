Home | All news | Politics | Armenian forces destroy 49 Azerbaijani UAVs, 4 copters, 80 units of armored vehicles, 1 jet and more PoliticsTop Armenian forces destroy 49 Azerbaijani UAVs, 4 copters, 80 units of armored vehicles, 1 jet and more Siranush Ghazanchyan September 29, 2020, 01:16 Less than a minute The Armenian Unified Infocenter has published the list of Azerbaijani weapons destroyed by Armenian forces. As of September 28, 21:00 the Armenian forces hit 49 UAVs, four helicopters, 80 units of armored vehicles, one jet, 82 vehicles. Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print