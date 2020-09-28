Trump says the US closely watching the situation in Nagorno Karabakh

US President Donald Trump has said the US is watching the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone very closely and will try to stop the violence.

In a press conference on Sunday, September 27, when Trump was asked for his views on the recent flare-up, he said that the US not only watching the situation “very strongly” but also assured of intervene if required.

“We are looking at it very strongly. We have a lot of good relationships in that area, we will see if we can stop it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

This comes as heavy fighting erupted along the frontlines of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani side undertook an offensive early on Sunday.

The Armenian side has reported 31 of its troops killed in action, more than 100 are wounded.