The issue of recruitment of militants by Azerbaijan should be raised in all instances – Armenia MoD representative

The Armenian side reports that 200 soldiers have been wounded in fighting with Azerbaijan.

“Eighty servicemen have been transported to military and other hospitals in Yerevan,” official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing today

The Defense Army reported earlier today that the Azerbaijani side had left dozens of corpses behind, but there has been no request for their recovery from the areas under Armenian control, Hovhannisyan said.

He added that the Azerbaijani forces keep targeting the civilian settlement. He refuted the reports on hundreds of victims on the Armenian side.

Hovhannisyan noted that the peaceful population is not being evacuated.

Asked whether Azerbaijan could be recognized as a terrorist sate taking into consideration the involvement of militants and terrorists in the military actions, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said “it’s a matter of international politics.”

He added, however, that it’s our duty to condemn such activity of Azerbaijan against civilians, first of all. Through through cooperation with the international community, we must raise the issue of involvement of militants and terrorists at all instances,” he stated.

“Whether it will recognized by them as a terrorist state or not is another matter,” Hovhannisyan said.