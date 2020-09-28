Pope appeals for peace in the Caucasus

Pope Francis has appealed to conflicting parties in the Caucasus nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan to “accomplish concrete deeds of goodwill and fraternity” for a peaceful solution to problems, Vatican News reports.

Speaking on Sunday after the Angelus prayer, the Pope said he has had worrying news of clashes in the Caucasus region and that he is praying for peace.

He urged leaders to find a solution “not through the use of force and arms, but through dialogue and negotiation.”

The Pope asked all Christians to gather with him in prayer for peace for the region.

Francis, who was speaking at his Sunday noon blessing in St. Peter’s Square, visited both countries in 2016.