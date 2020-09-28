Pashinyan calls on Merkel to make every effort to curb Turkey’s destructive stance

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to make every effort to curb Turkey’s destructive stance.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel today.

The Prime Minister presented the situation in the region. He noted that Artsakh was subjected to Azerbaijani aggression, expressed strong concern over the ongoing hostilities, which threaten the security of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.

He added that Turkey’s activeness in the region has been unprecedented since the July events. Prime Minister Pashinyan called on the German Chancellor to make every effort to curb Turkey’s aggressive, destructive stance and to exclude its involvement in the region.

The German Chancellor expressed her deep concern over the situation. She noted that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stressing the need to resume the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.