Joe Biden: Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh run the risk of escalating into a larger regional conflict

The eruption of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh runs the risk of escalating into a larger regional conflict, US presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a statement.

“I am deeply concerned by the outbreak of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and call for urgent de-escalation, restoring the ceasefire, and a resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Biden said.

“The United States should be pushing for more observers along the ceasefire line and calling for Russia to stop cynically providing arms to both sides, while reviewing our own security assistance programs to ensure no military capabilities are being repurposed for offensive means,” he added.

He called on the Trump administration to step up its diplomatic efforts, together with fellow OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs France and Russia, to seek a peaceful resolution and to support confidence-building measures.

