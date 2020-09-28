Fighting continued throughout the night – Armenia MoD

Fighting along the line of contact continued throughout the night with different intensity, Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Early in the morning, the enemy resumed its offensive operations, using artillery, armored vehicles, including the “TOS” heavy artillery system.

“The Armenian subdivisions cold-heartedly resist the encroachments of the Azerbaijani side, take appropriate actions, causing significant losses in the enemy’s personnel and equipment,” the Spokesperson said.