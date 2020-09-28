ECHR: Armenia lodges request for interim measures against Azerbaijan

The European Court of Human Rights today received a request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Azerbaijan, in which the Armenian Government requested the Court to indicate to the Azerbaijani Government, under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court (interim measures), as follows:

“to cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh;

to stop indiscriminate attacks;

to stop targeting civilian population, civilian objects and settlements.”

The request was lodged under the application number 42521/20 and is currently being examined. Under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, the Court may indicate interim measures to any State Party to the European Convention on Human Rights. Interim measures are urgent measures which, according to the Court’s well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm.