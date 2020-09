Artsakh confirms the death of 28 more soldiers

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has confirmed the death of 28 more soldiers.

Tigran Suren Aghbalyan, born in 2001

Karen Azat Gorgyan, born in 2000

Vahe Sasha Gasparyan, born in 2000

Sargis Armeni Sargsyan, born in 2002

Harutyun Artashes Ghazaryan, born in 2000

Aram Artashes Simonyan, born in 2001

Narek Volodya Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Aghasi Hakob Gorgyan, born in 2000

David Karen Badalyan, born in 2001

Hayk Avetik Grigoryan, born in 2001

Alex Grima Martirosyan, born in 2001

Georgi Kamo Babayan, born in 2001

Shant Sargis Tovmasyan, born in 2000

Henrik Gurgen Hakobyan, born in 2002

Arman Arthur Khachatryan, born in 2001

Narek Arayik Sargsyan, born in 2001

Artashes Rubik Gharibyan, born in 1999

Mher Ashot Hovakimyan, born in 2000

Nikolay Mikael Haykyan, born in 1972

Arman Lernik Poghosyan, born in 1992

Aghasi Vrezh Mikaelyan, born in 1992

Harut Saghatel Gorgyan, born in 1996

Smbat Hmayak Mazmanyan, born in 1998

Harutyun Karapet Keshishyan, born in 1986

Samvel Gagik Marukyan, born in 1998

Vahe Haykaz Mirzoyan, born in 2000

Hovhannes Oleg Eliseev, born in 2001

Aram Samvel Grigoryan, born in 2000

The Defense Ministry had earlier confirmed the death of 31 soldiers.