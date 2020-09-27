Woman and child killed in Azerbaijani shelling

Two people – a woman and a child were killed in Arstakh’s Martuni region as a result of Azerbaijani shelling, the Armenian Unified Inforcenter informs.

Two others are wounded. Data for other settlements are being verified.

Schools were also targeted in different settlements, including capital Stepanakert.

A large-scale damage has been inflicted on to civilian infrastructure in many settlements.

Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched missile attacks along the entire line of contact targeting also the peaceful settlements, including capital Stepanakert.

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh has strongly condemned the rough violation by Azerbaijan of the norms of international humanitarian law.

The Ombudsman calls on the international community to assess the actions of Azerbaijan, especially in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, to take measures to neutralize threats to the life and safety of thousands of people of the Republic of Artsakh.