Peaceful settlements, including capital Stepanakert targeted in Azerbaijani missile attack

Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are being targeted in the Azerbaijani missile attack, Spokesperson for Artsakh’s President Vahram Poghosyan informs.

Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched missile attacks along the entire line of contact.

“Our response will be proportionate, the entire responsibility for the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, and personally Ilham Aliyev,” the Spokesperson said.

The peaceful population of Artsakh is advised to take refuge and not to take to the streets, as the enemy continues to shell civilian settlements, including the capital.