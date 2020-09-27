Pashinyan, Putin discuss the recent escalation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Pashinyan spoke in detail about the situation on the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed deep concern over the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan, the aggression against Nagorno Karabakh. He considered inadmissible the further escalation, the involvement of extra-regional forces in it.

Vladimir Putin expressed deep concern over large-scale hostilities. The Russian President stressed the need to make the necessary efforts to prevent further escalation of the conflict and to end hostilities.