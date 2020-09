Zinuzh Media has shared footage, showing the destruction of Azerbaijani manpower and equipment.

Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched missile attacks along the entire line of contact targeting also the peaceful settlements, including capital Stepanakert.

Ադրբեջանական տանկերի և կենդանի ուժի ոչնչացումըУничтожение азербайджанских танков и живой силыDestruction of assaulting Azerbaijani tanks and manpower. Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Sonntag, 27. September 2020

According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, three Azerbaijani tanks have been destroyed. Two helicopters and three drones have also been downed.