Artsakh reports casualties among civilians

Artsakh repots casualties among the civilian population, as clashes along the line of contact continue.

“Artsakh has civilian casualties, too, as a result of Azerbaijan offensive on civilian settlements. The details will come later,” Artsakh’s Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said in a Twtter post.

Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched missile attacks along the entire line of contact targeting also the peaceful settlements, including capital Stepanakert.

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the rough violation by Azerbaijan of the norms of international humanitarian law.

The Ombudsman calls on the international community to assess the actions of Azerbaijan, especially in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, to take measures to neutralize threats to the life and safety of thousands of people of the Republic of Artsakh.