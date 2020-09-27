PoliticsTop

Artsakh declared martial law and general mobilization

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 27, 2020, 12:14
Less than a minute

Martial law and general mobilization of all aged 18 and higher has been declared in Artsakh. Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan announced the decision at a special sitting of the National Assembly today.

“We have repeatedly stated that we are not in favor of war, but we are ready for war. No one loves peace more than we do,” the President stated.

“We did not want a war, this war was imposed on us, we must defend our homeland and our families,” he added.

President Harutyunyan stressed that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation will be borne by the military-political leaderhip of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev will personally be responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe in the region,” Harutyunyan stated.

Ելնելով ստեղծված իրավիճակից հայտարարում եմ ռազմական դրություն և համատարած զորահավաք

Սիրելի՛ հայրենակիցներԵլնելով ստեղծված իրավիճակից՝ Ազգային ժողովի արտահերթ նիստ է հրավիրվել: Հանդես գալով պատգամավորների առջև՝ հայտարարել եմ ռազմական դրություն և համատարած զորահավաք տասնութից բարձր տարիքային խմբի համար:Մենք բազմիցս հայտարարել ենք, որ պատերազմի կողմնակից չենք, բայց պատրաստ ենք պատերազմի: Մեզանից ավելի շատ խաղաղություն սիրող ու խաղաղության կողմնակից չկա: Մենք չենք ցանկացել պատերազմ, այս պատերազմը մեզ պարտադրվել է, և պարտավոր ենք պաշտպանել մեր հայրենիքն ու ընտանիքները:Իրավիճակի սրման համար ամբողջ պատասխանատվությունը կրելու է Ադրբեջանի ռազմաքաղաքական իշխանությունը: Տարածաշրջանում հղի հումանիտար աղետի համար պատասխան է տալու անձամբ Ադրբեջանի նախագահ Ալիևը:

Gepostet von Արայիկ Հարությունյան Arayik Harutyunyan am Sonntag, 27. September 2020
