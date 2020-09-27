Artsakh declared martial law and general mobilization

Martial law and general mobilization of all aged 18 and higher has been declared in Artsakh. Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan announced the decision at a special sitting of the National Assembly today.

“We have repeatedly stated that we are not in favor of war, but we are ready for war. No one loves peace more than we do,” the President stated.

“We did not want a war, this war was imposed on us, we must defend our homeland and our families,” he added.

President Harutyunyan stressed that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation will be borne by the military-political leaderhip of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev will personally be responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe in the region,” Harutyunyan stated.