Armenian Minister of Defense David Tonoyan had a telephone conversation with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk., Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The Minister presented the situation on the border and said that Azerbaijan had unleashed another provocation.

This morning the rival undertook an air and missile attaks in the direction of Artsakh.

Two Azerbaijani helicopters and three UAVs have been downed by the Armenian side.