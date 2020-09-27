Artsakh refutes Azerbaijani reports on occupation of six settlements

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has refuted Azerbaijani reports claiming they have occupied six settlements.

“The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Azerbaijani army allegedly occupied six settlements does not correspond to reality,” the Defense Ministry said

The Ministry described it as yet another provocation of the Azerbaijani propaganda machine.

Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched missile attacks along the entire line of contact targeting also the peaceful settlements, including capital Stepanakert.

Casualties have been reported among the military and civilians. The Republics of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh have decaled martial law and mobilization.