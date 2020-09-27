About 4,000 militants from Syria fighting on Azerbaijani side

According to intelligence information, about 4,000 militants from Syria are taking part in the military actions unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

According to verified information, there are 81 victims among the militants.

Armenian Defense Ministry Representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said earlier today that the Azerbaijani side had 200 losses in manpower. It has also lost 4 helicopters, 27 UAVs, 33 tanks and war machine guns, two units of engineering armor.

As a result of the counterattack of the Defense Army, 11 units of armor of the adversary have been captured along with other military equipment including a BMP 3.

The Armenian side has confirmed 16 losses among the military. Two civilians – woman and child – have also been killed in Azerbaijani shelling.