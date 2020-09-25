SportTop

Messi slams Barcelona over Suarez exit

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 25, 2020, 14:19
Lionel Messi has aimed a fresh dig at Barcelona on the back of his efforts to leave the club, with the Argentine questioning the decision at Camp Nou to “throw out” Luis Suarez.

The Barca superstar posted on Instagram: “I had already begun to imagine it but today I went into the dressing room and it truly dawned on me. It’s going to be so difficult to not continue to share every day with you both on the pitches and away from them.”

“We’re going to miss you so much. We spent many years together, many lunches and many dinners. So many things we will never forget, all the time we spent together,” Messi added.

Ya me venía haciendo la idea pero hoy entré al vestuario y me cayó la ficha de verdad. Que difícil va a ser no seguir compartiendo el día a día con vos, tanto en las canchas como afuera. Los vamos a extrañar muchísimo. Fueron muchos años, muchos mates, comidas, cenas… Muchas cosas que nunca se van a olvidar, todos los días juntos. Va a ser raro verte con otra camiseta y mucho más enfrentarte. Te merecías que te despidan como lo que sos: uno de los jugadores más importantes de la historia del club, consiguiendo cosas importantes tanto en lo grupal como individualmente. Y no que te echen como lo hicieron. Pero la verdad que a esta altura ya no me sorprende nada. Te deseo todo lo mejor en este nuevo desafío. Te quiero mucho, los quiero mucho. Hasta pronto, amigo.

“It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level,” he added.

“You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore,” Messi stated.

Luis Suarez joined Atletico Madrid after six years at Barca. The Argentine hit 198 goals for Barcelona through just 283 appearances.

