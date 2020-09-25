Jivan Avetisyan’s “Gate to Heaven” to world premiere at Moscow International Film Festival

The world premiere of the “Gate to Heaven” by Jivan Avetisyan will take place at the Moscow International Film Festival (October 1-8), the National Cinema Center of Armenia reports.

The film will be screened as part of its official non-competition program.

The film tracks the story of Robert Sternvall, a German journalist, who returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cover the war which has been reignited after a 22-year ceasefire.

As a result of his journalistic investigation, Robert meets Sophia, a young opera singer, who happens to be the daughter of missing photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan, whom Robert abandoned in captivity during the fall of the village of Talish in 1992.

Robert and Sophia’s frequent rendezvouses ignite a passionate romance.