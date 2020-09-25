Gagik Tsarukyan detained for two months

Leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan will be remanded in custody. The court of general jurisdiction announced the decision at 11 pm today.

Yerem Sargsyan, one of Tsarukyan’s defenders, said the court cited the risk that he could obstruct the investigation as a basis for the decision.

His lawyer Samvel Dilbandyan described the decision as “illegal and baseless” and said it would be appealed at a higher court.

Gagik Tsarukyan ihas been chargd with vote buying under Article 154.2 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (Forcing the voter to divulge the results of the ballot, checking the ballot list to reveal the results of the vote, entering the ballot booth (room) as well as breaching the confidentiality of the voting otherwise).

The National Assembly voted in June to strip Gagik Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity and sanction his arrest.