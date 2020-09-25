Armenia honors health workers fighting Covid-19

More than 100 medical workers of Nork Infection Clinic Hospital, St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center and other medical institutions were awarded with letters of gratitude of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia for their devotion to the prevention and treatment of coronavirus in the Republic of Armenia.

On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, a number of public administration employees were also honored with letters of gratitude from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia for their conscientious and effective work, high responsibility in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

The letters of thanks were handed by the Chief of Staff of the RA Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan.

“First of all, let me congratulate all of us on Independence Day. September 21 is, perhaps, one of the most important, if not the most important, holidays in the Republic of Armenia. I think this is the best occasion to celebrate, to pay special attention to our citizens who have played a special, important role and continue to play a role in our public life,” Aghajanyan noted in his opening remarks.

According to him, due to the coronavirus epidemic, both Armenia and the whole world are going through rather difficult challenges.

“We must state that although the coronavirus epidemic is not over, our government, thanks to your direct participation, has been able to take proportionate measures to withstand this crisis,” said Eduard Aghajanyan.

Unfortunately, he said, we can not consider the epidemic over. Therefore, he wished everyone inexhaustible strength and energy on the way to further work.