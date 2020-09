AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, Mirror reports.

The Swedish hitman has made a strong start to the new season with the Rossoneri and scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Bologna on Monday.

But he tested positive for Covid-19, in testing done at the club’s Milanello training ground.

He is not the only Milan player to test positive, with defender Leo Duarte testing positive on Wednesday.

Milan face Bodo-Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night.