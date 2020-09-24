Sport

Luiz Suarez joins Atletico Madrid in €6 million transfer from Barcelona

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 24, 2020, 02:29
Barcelona have confirmed that Luis Suarez has joined Atletico Madrid after the two Spanish sides came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star.

The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in variables. 

The Uruguayan striker leaving the club after six seasons, 198 goals and 13 titles. He has played a key role in winning no fewer than thirteen major trophies:

  • La Liga: 4
  • Champions League: 1
  • Copa del Rey: 4
  • Clubs World Cup: 1
  • European Super Cup: 1
  • Spanish Super Cup: 2

He joined the club in the summer of 2014 and made his competitive debut in the Clásico against Real Madrid. He scored his first goal in a 4-0 win in the Champions League at APOEL, while he got his first Liga goal against Cordoba in December.

