Spanish Senate ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

The Spanish Senate ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on September 23, the Armenian Embassy in Spain informs.

EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on 24 November in the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit.

The scope of the new Agreement is comprehensive, covering issues of EU competence and interests, which reflects the existing wide range cooperation in economic, trade and political areas, and sectoral policies.

Among other areas, it covers legal cooperation, the rule of law, combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and fighting organized crime and corruption. In certain areas, the Agreement is also designed to bring Armenian law gradually closer to the EU acquis.

However, it does not go as far as to establish an association between the EU and Armenia.