Shooting stage of “Caucasus-2020” military exercises kicks off in Armenia

The shooting stage of the “Caucasus-2020” strategic command-staff exercise has started at “Alagyaz” shooting with the involvement of subdivisions of the Southern Military District and the Armenian Armed Forces.

Artillery, tank, aviation and air defense forces take part in the exercises under the lead of Lieutenant General Tigran Parvanyan.

During the exercises the participants act out elements of defense and counterattack, improves the management of the units in the implementation of joint tasks, precise the cooperation in terms of military security.

More than 1,500 troops and about 300 units of military equipment are involved in the “Caucasus-2020” military exercises in Armenia.