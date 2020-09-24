Iran, Armenia an example of constructive and friendly relations between countries – Rouhani

The cultural and social commonalities of the two peoples, the bilateral friendly relations will provide favorable conditions for the development and deepening of relations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in an Independence Day message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He believes the peoples of the two countries will be able to cooperate on the path of development, serving an example of establishing constructive and friendly relations between countries of the world.

“I am full of hope that in the light of the close, friendly relations between the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the officials of the Republic of Armenia, we will witness the bright, prosperous future of the two peoples,” Rouhani said.