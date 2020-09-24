European Commission to provide 30 million euros in support to Armenia’s Covid-19 response efforts

The European Commission will provide 30 million euros in support to Armenia’s Covid-19 response efforts. The Armenian government okayed a relevant agreement today.

The funds will be provided to the National Treasury in the form of direct non-targeted budget support.

The program is designed to support Armenia’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19, to mitigate the negative effects of the epidemic in the health, socio-economic sectors. € 24 million of this budget support will be provided in the form of a lump sum as a result of the government meeting the general precondition for progress in the development and implementation of the COVID-19 Medium-Term Response Plan.

The remaining € 6 million will be provided as a result of the COVID-19 crisis assessment and response provided for in the specific preconditions of the draft agreement. One of the goals of the program is to properly equip the healthcare system to deal with the crisis caused by COVID-19 and to address emergencies in the healthcare sector in the medium term. It is also intended to support the government in assisting vulnerable groups and the private sector in coping with COVID-19.