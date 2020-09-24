Europa League: Ararat-Armenia makes it to play-off round

Armenian champions Ararat-Armenia made it to the play-off round of Europa League after beating Celje (Slovenia) 1-0 at home in the third qualifying round.

The Armenian side took the initiative in the starting minutes and had an advantage early in the first half.

However, both clubs missed the chances in the first half.

The match moved to an extra time after a goalless draw. It was not until the 111th minute that Ararat Armenia’s Sergei Vakulenko found the net, taking the team to the play-off round.

The Armenian champion is now set to face Crvena Zvezda (Serbia).