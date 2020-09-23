Yerevan to host ARMENIA International Music Festival

International Music Festival will be held in Yerevan on 24 to 28 September, 2020. Lovers of classical music will enjoy five concerts in the concert hall of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

In the framework of the 4th annual festival celebrated artists Stella Chen (violin), Denis Kozhukhin (piano), Freddy Kempf (piano), Zia Hyunsu (violin), Andrei Gugnin (piano), Alexey Kniaziev (cello), Andreas Ottensamer (clarinet) will be hosted in Armenia to perform with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

Under the lead of conductors Dmitry Yablonsky and Marius Stravinsky, the concert evenings will feature works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Pablo Sarasate, Ernest Chausson, Aleksey Shor.

The festival is organized by the European Foundation for Support of Culture, led by Konstantin Ishkhanov, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and co-organized by the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex and the Classical Armenia Cultural NGO.

The concerts of the festival will be held in strict maintenance of public health care norms. Meanwhile, the concerts will be live streamed online to be made available both for audiences in Armenia and around the world.